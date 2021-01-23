Hide caption doesn't work since MT5 build 2280
I also made this unfortunate discovery. The caption becomes unresponsive (yet the close/minimize/maximize boxes still work).
Explored the chart windows with Window Detective, tried to change various window styles. The closest result was applying this:
long Style = GetWindowLongPtrA(chartHandle, GWL_STYLE) & ~(WS_OVERLAPPED | WS_THICKFRAME | WS_SYSMENU | WS_BORDER | WS_CAPTION | WS_DLGFRAME) | WS_MAXIMIZE; if (chartHandle > 0 && Style > 0) { SetWindowLongPtrA(chartHandle, GWL_STYLE, Style); SetWindowPos(chartHandle, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, SWP_NOZORDER | SWP_NOMOVE | SWP_NOSIZE | SWP_NOACTIVATE | SWP_FRAMECHANGED | SWP_NOSENDCHANGING | SWP_SHOWWINDOW | SWP_NOREPOSITION); }
giving a familiar picture (I almost yelled for victory), but just on first sight:
This is indeed totally unusable; with another chart opened, or just resizing the main window, the damn (unresponsive) caption shows again on top of the chart.
In hindsight, it's logical... the above nonsensical code just freezes the chart content and maximizes the window, but the (maximized) caption is still there :-P
Seems it's impossible to get rid of the MDI children captions anymore - some styles (including imho critical WS_SYSMENU and, most importantly, WS_OVERLAPPED) seem to be reset by MT5 to original state on any change.
My workspace layout consists of totally 10 charts (3 of them being used as UI panels) and must fit on a 1080p laptop screen. The bulkiness of window captions creates a no-go situation to me. MT5 is superb, but I can't migrate without this thing resolved.
After playing with CChart and reckoning the complexity of all things, I temporarily gave up porting my stuff to MT5 (which was originally my planned Christmas holiday's homework).
MT4 still works the old way.
If someone smarter than me knows a solution, I will be endlessly grateful if posted here!
