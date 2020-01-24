Indicators: Bid-Ask-Spread

New comment
 

Bid-Ask-Spread:

The indicator shows BID-ASK-SPREAD information on chart

Bid-Ask-Spread

Author: Onur Uzuncakmak

 

Good morning,


the bid+ask+spread numbers are displayed on my screen like shown in the file attached.


How can I change the current display to the one shown on the picture given as an example?


Thank you.


José

Files:
bidvask7spread.PNG  27 kb
 

the price and spread  is wrong


New comment