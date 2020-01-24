Indicators: Bid-Ask-Spread
Good morning,
the bid+ask+spread numbers are displayed on my screen like shown in the file attached.
How can I change the current display to the one shown on the picture given as an example?
Thank you.
José
Files:
bidvask7spread.PNG 27 kb
the price and spread is wrong
Bid-Ask-Spread:
The indicator shows BID-ASK-SPREAD information on chart
Author: Onur Uzuncakmak