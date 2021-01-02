Experts: VR Smart Grid Lite

New comment
 

VR Smart Grid Lite:

The EA uses large volume orders to partially close other orders, with this approach, the breakeven and profit price is much closer to the current price than if you use all orders in the terminal or their full volumes.

VR Smart Grid Lite

Author: Vladimir Pastushak

 

damn... it's a long time that i'm developing the same idea..

Good work pal.

 

hi thnx for the bot

is it for usd and eur or gold?

What do you suggest?

 
Hi, I love these simple ea! Fantastic job! Is there a possibility to set a single time frame so that it works on only one period?
 
Great Ea thx
New comment