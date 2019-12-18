not able to intall the purchased product
Respected sir i have purchased couple of robots which i am not able to install in my mt5
... i tried 4-5 times restarting terminal
and sent messages to help desk ...
here with i have sent purchase details and secreenshot of "purchase screen but not able to install screen .
kindly help me with out delay ...
You have to click the blue install button on the right of the product page.
I am having IE version 11 on Windows 10, and IE version 9 on Windows 8.1.
So, check IE which was installed on your computer, and update it to the latest version.
Do not double post, you already had replies here.
I have deleted your other topic.
Do not refere to any specific market product or attach images of products in your posts.
As far as I know - the Market is using Internet Explorer (IE) the latest version.
yi am new to mql5 community sir ,
i use windows 10
i was asked to post all the problems
i dont offend any one .
i was seeking support
Respected sirs
@ Sergey Golubev
@ Keith Watford
Thank you very much for your support , i tried more than hundred times , i dont know what was the error but suddenly a click on install button worked ...
i could able to install . i felt that i lost my hard earned money , team gave a support , thank you all
happy x mas !
