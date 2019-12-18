not able to intall the purchased product

New comment
 

Respected sir i have purchased  couple of robots which i am not able to install in my mt5 

... i tried 4-5 times restarting terminal 

and sent messages to help desk ...

here with i have sent purchase details and secreenshot of "purchase screen but not able to install screen .

kindly help me with out delay ... 

Files:
supertrendpayment.jpg  107 kb
payment_2.jpg  106 kb
 
sghaneshakumar:

Respected sir i have purchased  couple of robots which i am not able to install in my mt5 

... i tried 4-5 times restarting terminal 

and sent messages to help desk ...

here with i have sent purchase details and secreenshot of "purchase screen but not able to install screen .

kindly help me with out delay ... 

You have to click the blue install button on the right of the product page.



 
no madam , iinstall button doesnot react ...i clicked it many times reinstalled mt5 it too ...the install button is not reactive ..
 
As far as I know - the Market is using Internet Explorer (IE) the latest version.
I am having IE version 11 on Windows 10, and IE version 9 on Windows 8.1.

So, check IE which was installed on your computer, and update it to the latest version.
 
sghaneshakumar:

Do not double post, you already had replies here.

I have deleted your other topic.

Do not refere to any specific market product or attach images of products in your posts.

 
Sergey Golubev:
As far as I know - the Market is using Internet Explorer (IE) the latest version.
I am having IE version 11 on Windows 10, and IE version 9 on Windows 8.1.

So, check IE which was installed on your computer, and update it to the latest version.

yi am new to mql5 community sir ,

i use windows 10 

i was asked to post all the problems  

i dont offend any one .

i was seeking support 

 
Keith Watford:

Do not double post, you already had replies here.

I have deleted your other topic.

Do not refere to any specific market product or attach images of products in your posts.

yi am new to mql5 community sir ,

i use windows 10 

i was asked to post all the problems  

i dont offend any one .

i was seeking support

 

Respected sirs 

@ Sergey Golubev

@ Keith Watford

@Eleni Anna Branou

@Julian Jaeger

Remi Passanello


Thank you very much for your support , i tried more than hundred times , i dont know what was the error but suddenly a click on install button worked ...

i could able to install . i felt that i lost my hard earned  money , team gave a support , thank you all 

happy x mas !

New comment