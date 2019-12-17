Problem Placing New Order

There is no provision for me to place an order on my MT5 windows desktop. The new order icon at the top-left of the chart isn't active either. I need urgent assistance please.
 
make sure that you login to your demo or real trading account with Metatrader.
 
You either haven't enabled the specific currency pair/instrument in MT5 >> View >> Symbols, or your account is not enabled for trading.

In the second case, contact your broker.




