Problem Placing New Order
There is no provision for me to place an order on my MT5 windows desktop. The new order icon at the top-left of the chart isn't active either. I need urgent assistance please.
make sure that you login to your demo or real trading account with Metatrader.
NewOrderProblem:
You either haven't enabled the specific currency pair/instrument in MT5 >> View >> Symbols, or your account is not enabled for trading.
In the second case, contact your broker.
