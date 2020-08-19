Experts: Scalping With Virtual Pending Orders
The EA belongs in the MQL4/Experts folder and PndOrds.mqh belongs in the MQL4/Include folder. Are you getting file not found errors or compiler errors?
hi,
thanks for your reply, i have put the files in the specified folders as described. but its not just working
2019.12.26 14:13:43.197 Tester: cannot load Experts\VirtPOTestBed_ScalpM1
2019.12.26 14:13:43.197 cannot open file 'C:\Users\adeola\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\F1418D23824CBA0BD4B703B67DB889E6\MQL4\Experts\VirtPOTestBed_ScalpM1.ex4' [2]
The EA belongs in the MQL4/Experts folder and PndOrds.mqh belongs in the MQL4/Include folder. Are you getting file not found errors or compiler errors?
i deleted the files and reinstalled and its now working. but there is another problem, i am using downloaded tick data to run the back test, i have tick data from 2014- 2019 but when i run test, it only opens trade from somewhere around 0ctober 2019 - december 2019. at first i thought maybe something was wrong with my data but then i tested it with another EA and it worked fine.
what do you think its wrong
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Scalping With Virtual Pending Orders:
This scalping EA demonstrates the use of a Virtual Pending order class library to simulate pending orders.
Author: Richard Poster