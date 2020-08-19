Experts: Scalping With Virtual Pending Orders

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Scalping With Virtual Pending Orders:

This scalping EA demonstrates the use of a Virtual Pending order class library to simulate pending orders.

Scalping With Virtual Pending Orders

Author: Richard Poster

 
i couldn't get EA to run on tester after attaching it to my expert folder.  is there something i still need to do ?
 
The EA belongs in the MQL4/Experts folder and PndOrds.mqh belongs in the MQL4/Include folder.  Are you getting file not found errors or compiler errors?
 
Richard Poster:
The EA belongs in the MQL4/Experts folder and PndOrds.mqh belongs in the MQL4/Include folder.  Are you getting file not found errors or compiler errors?

hi,

thanks for your reply, i have put the files in the specified folders as described. but its not just working 

2019.12.26 14:13:43.197 Tester: cannot load Experts\VirtPOTestBed_ScalpM1

2019.12.26 14:13:43.197 cannot open file 'C:\Users\adeola\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\F1418D23824CBA0BD4B703B67DB889E6\MQL4\Experts\VirtPOTestBed_ScalpM1.ex4' [2]


 
Richard Poster:
The EA belongs in the MQL4/Experts folder and PndOrds.mqh belongs in the MQL4/Include folder.  Are you getting file not found errors or compiler errors?

i deleted the files and reinstalled and its now working. but there is another problem, i am using downloaded tick data to run the back test, i have tick data from 2014- 2019 but when i run test, it only opens trade from somewhere around 0ctober  2019 - december 2019. at first i thought maybe something was wrong with my data but then i tested it with another EA and it worked fine.

what do you think its wrong

 
Mayabe ther is a gap in the tick data.
 
lot size 0.1 max lots 4, is that because its martingale ?
 
am running it and  almost all losses at the moment....have sent you PM
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