sum results of a formula - MQL5
Hello folks,
I think it is very easy, but I'm a begginer in MQL5 programming .
I would like to return the sum of periods of the following formula.
n = Number of periods
TimeFrame = 15 minutes
ich = (Candle_High - Candle_Low) * Candle_Volume
Final results should be the sum of -> ich(n) + ich(n-1) + ich(n-2) ... ich (0).
You need to write an indicator. The indicator will have one input parameter: "Number of bars - N".
Here is the indicator code (the code uses a constant passage through the "j" cycle - this is not an optimal and not very beautiful method, but it is accessible and understandable)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| High Low Volume.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov | //| http://wmua.ru/slesar/ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.000" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 //--- plot Force #property indicator_label1 "Force" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- input parameters input int Inp_Number_Bars = 3; // Number of bars //--- indicator buffers double ForceBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,ForceBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- set accuracy IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,Digits()); //--- name for DataWindow IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"HLW"+"("+IntegerToString(Inp_Number_Bars)+")"); //---- sets drawing line empty value PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- check for bars count if(rates_total<Inp_Number_Bars-1) return(0);// not enough bars for calculation //--- main loop int i=0,limit=0; //--- first calculation or number of bars was changed if(prev_calculated==0)// first calculation { ArrayInitialize(ForceBuffer,0.0); limit=Inp_Number_Bars; //--- double firstValue=0.0; for(i=0; i<limit; i++) ForceBuffer[i]=0.0; } else limit=prev_calculated-1; //--- main loop for(i=limit; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++) { double firstValue=0.0; for(int j=i-Inp_Number_Bars+1; j<=i; j++) firstValue+=(high[j]-low[j])*tick_volume[j]; ForceBuffer[i]=firstValue; } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Result:
ich[i] += (Candle_High[j] - Candle_Low[j]) * Candle_Volume[j];
I let you think about the appropriated loop to do it, but here you go
I did not understand anything.
?????
full code ?????
You write clearly. I can not understand you..
Sorry, english isn't my first language so writing & talking using it restricts the quality & the understanding of my expression
