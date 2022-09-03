If MetaTrader 5 / MetaEditor had a dark mode, would you use it ?

  • 73% (82)
  • 27% (30)
Total voters: 112
 

tools > options > colors:

 
Enrique Dangeroux:

Thanks, I am aware of that feature. However, a real dark mode was meant where not only the editor text field becomes dark but also the buttons, menus and borders. Just having the editor text box in dark and the rest in light is some kind of annoying to me.

