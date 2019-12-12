TP manager
Your post does not make any sense.
TP and SL orders are always market.
If you mean to place a limit order to close an open position you risk not getting filled.
Your post does not make any sense.
TP and SL orders are always market.
If you mean to place a limit order to close an open position you risk not getting filled.
My post assumes exchange, not forex considering the topic starter mentions 1 tick profit.
My post assumes exchange, not forex considering the topic starter mentions 1 tick profit.
speaking about eurostoxx future.
if i use 'session take profit stop loss' expert, when i extract ReportHistory, take profit are 'at the market'
if i set take profit dragging from the entry point, when i extract ReportHistory, take profit it's indicate at a specific price.
so, i suppose that there are differences.
in ninjatrader, for example, i put a sell limit and automatically (on my setting) it set tp and sl like a buy stop for stoploss and buy limit for take profit. like the pics.
speaking about eurostoxx future.
if i use 'session take profit stop loss' expert, when i extract ReportHistory, take profit are 'at the market'
if i set take profit dragging from the entry point, when i extract ReportHistory, take profit it's indicate at a specific price.
so, i suppose that there are differences.
in ninjatrader, for example, i put a sell limit and automatically (on my setting) it set tp and sl like a buy stop for stoploss and buy limit for take profit. like the pics.
anyone can advise me?
thanks
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hi,
i'm searching an ea that when i insert a limit order, it place a take profit just one tick or pips near the limit order. i have one on my mt5, the 'session take profit stop loss' expert, but it place tp @ market. this isn't good becouse @ market, price will not be good.
someone can help me?
thanks