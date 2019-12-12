TP manager

hi,


i'm searching an ea that when i insert a limit order, it place a take profit just one tick or pips near the limit order. i have one on my mt5, the 'session take profit stop loss' expert, but it place tp @ market. this isn't good becouse @ market, price will not be good.

someone can help me? 

thanks

 

Your post does not make any sense.

TP and SL orders are always market.

If you mean to place a limit order to close an open position you risk not getting filled. 

 
Why not filled ? I missed your point.
 

My post assumes exchange, not forex considering the topic starter mentions 1 tick profit. 

 
My post assumes exchange, not forex considering the topic starter mentions 1 tick profit. 

speaking about eurostoxx future.

if i use  'session take profit stop loss' expert, when i extract  ReportHistory, take profit are 'at the market'

if i set take profit dragging from the entry point, when i extract  ReportHistory, take profit it's indicate at  a specific price.

so, i suppose that there are differences. 


in ninjatrader, for example, i put a sell limit and automatically (on my setting) it set tp and sl like a buy stop for stoploss and buy limit for take profit. like the pics.


 
anyone can advise me?

thanks

