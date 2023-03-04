Unable to send messages - page 3

Sergey Golubev #:

Yes, seems - MQ is updating something on this Sunday -



Service messages are not working either right ?

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Service messages are not working either right ?

I do not know.
I tried to PM to one user (he posted his promotion on the forum many times) - that "promotion of the Market products is prohibited on the forum" - nothing.
And I tried to make a message/post to my channel - nothing -

After that I went to Russian forum and I see that one user already complained.
And I see/read the posts of admins which are posting on Russian forum right now.

So, my conclusion is that they/admins are updating/improving/updating something because of Sunday.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

I see thanks . I mean if theres a comment on a product we won't get message we must check 

I wonder what they are cooking 

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Saturday sorry.

 
Mauritz Lourens #:
Whenever I try to send a message to anybody in my contact list it says sql query error, What is wrong, and how can it be fixed?
It was fixed (at least - for me).
[Deleted]  

Hello,

For me it shows "Sql error" too,

Sometimes i send a simple message,it will send,sometimes it shows "Use banned temporary",sometimes it shows "Sql error" again,

Sometimes i send a simple "Hello" message to my channel,then it wont show error,but when i delete that message,it will ban me again !

I could not send message since yesterday,bcoz of this issue,

How long does it take to be resolved?

