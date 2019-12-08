Unable to send private messages + website is laggy

I am unable to send private messages, there is no send button after I type in the text. Also it seems like the whole website il laggy and incomplete. Anyone else experiencing the same? I tried with different browsers too!


Thank you in advance

samiracaruso:

I have the sending button/arrow in all 3 places where we are able to send the PMs:

on the forum (in the top right corner of the forum page) -

in profile -

in Metatrader -

 
Thank you so much Sergey, the webiste was actually lagging and there was no button, but it fixed itself after a while! :)
