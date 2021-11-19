Messaging in MQL5
rbgold123_mqlacc:
Could someone please advise why this happening and how I can fix it. Thanks
I am unable to send messages as I am not getting the SEND button on my message box.
1) email or push messages?
2) check these setting of the options (Ctrl+O):
Test them and look in the logs..
