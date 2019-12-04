MT4 EA notifications sent to cell phone via text
I wish to send my MT4 EA notifications to my cell phone via text message or email if text not possible. Any help appreciated.
This will enable the notification function in you terminal. Check the box 'Notify of trade transactions' and you will get notified as soon a new trade been open and closed in your terminal. If the expert adviser itself have the option to send certain notifications then configure it.
Thanks
