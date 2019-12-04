MT4 EA notifications sent to cell phone via text

I wish to send my MT4 EA notifications to my cell phone via text message or email if text not possible. Any help appreciated.
 
newfie4x:
notification

This will enable the notification function in you terminal. Check the box 'Notify of trade transactions' and you will get notified as soon a new trade been open and closed in your terminal. If the expert adviser itself have the option to send certain notifications then configure it.

 
Kenneth Parling:

Some times when I do this it doesn't work and doesn't give any error messages. Any idea why?
 
Kenneth Parling:

Thanks

