RSI divergence indicator

Good evening everyone.

I hope someone can help.

I'm looking for a fast and reliable indicator that can alert me when there is an RSI divergence on any timeframe on the major indices, on MT4 platform.

Downloaded a free one from forex factory but not fast and alerts wont send to my phone or by email.

Thanks in advance 

John 

 
Fastest way to find out....use the search function at the top right corner....it covers the whole community

