RSI divergence indicator
2207770980:
Good evening everyone.
I hope someone can help.
I'm looking for a fast and reliable indicator that can alert me when there is an RSI divergence on any timeframe on the major indices, on MT4 platform.
Downloaded a free one from forex factory but not fast and alerts wont send to my phone or by email.
Thanks in advance
John
Fastest way to find out....use the search function at the top right corner....it covers the whole community
Everything about Divergence - the thread with indicators
Divergence Indicator
- 2006.03.07
- www.mql5.com
Hi all, I am looking for an Indicator with show Divergence on the macd version i attach below , with a sound alert signal...
