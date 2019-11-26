MT5 Strategy tester issue?
Tester pips mode?
Marco Stacchiotti :
Hi to all. Please check the following image
Check ticket 164 sell 0.03 price 71,85 profit -1287.00
Check ticket 172 sell 0.93 price 71.75 profit -1277.00
Prices are both quoted USD, two decimal dots, so 0.01 tick difference is 0.01 USD
At first sight profit calculation is correct , as it is of 10USD, but it doesn't consider the lot difference of 0.90
How is it possible?
Thank to all for support.
Did you accidentally choose this check box in the tester?
Damn... you are right!
Thanks mate.
