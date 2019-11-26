mt5 installation

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good evening everyone, glad to notify you about the challenge i am experiencing when i am trying to install mt5 on my computer windows operating system. i am seeking for some help from anyone who can. i will be glad for your response. thank you.


this is what comes onto my screen

 
Lukyamuzi Collin:

good evening everyone, glad to notify you about the challenge i am experiencing when i am trying to install mt5 on my computer windows operating system. i am seeking for some help from anyone who can. i will be glad for your response. thank you.


anybody there to help

 
Hello what operating system are you using ? 
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Hello what operating system are you using ? 

windows 10

 
Lukyamuzi Collin :

windows 10

Are you using a proxy server? Are you trying to hide your real IP address?

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