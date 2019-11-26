How to get rid of duplicated characters in a string - page 2
dude!! reading your code worth an entire class to me!! that was incredible and worked well. as you guessed, I tried it in RTL too and it works as awesome as it does in LTR.
thanks man. I appreciate your time.
No problem :)
even shorter:
well alain. you are always in help. for a better solution, what do I need to compare two characters? can you help me out?
In the meantime I think you get enough answers from others ;-)
May I ask what is the use case for this ? Why do you need to remove duplicate characters from a string ?
it might sound a little silly but... well I happen to know some astrologists and they came with an idea about the probability of using their knowledge in trade.
it is a free run and I am following their instructions to put their strategy in test.
even shorter:
:D
you guys would never stop amazing me right??!
:D
this experience was so sweet to me that I would start to randomly ask some questions just to see you guys coming with awesome solutions. it is a complete class and opportunity of learning for me.
hence the lunar calendar ?
exactly.
and even RTL letters. I am almost in middle of the work and it is about 1000 line of code already :D
Well done .+ Interesting
Thanks brother.
your guide was a splendid help to me ^__^
Actually, I am wondering what is the exact specification you want.
Because the code provided by @Chris70 is bugged (for sure).
And the one provided by @Lorentzos Roussos maybe too
TEST 1 : ahjzhhhz8128 => ajhz128 (Chris) : ahjz812 (Lorentzos)