Line of code from a multitimeframe indicator that won't compile properly
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the arrow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ArrowCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Arrow", // arrow name const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index datetime time=0, // anchor point time double price=0, // anchor point price const uchar arrow_code=252, // arrow code const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor=ANCHOR_BOTTOM, // anchor point position const color clr=clrRed, // arrow color const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // border line style const int width=3, // arrow size const bool back=false, // in the background const bool selection=false, // highlight to move const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click { //--- set anchor point coordinates if they are not set ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(time,price); //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- create an arrow if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ARROW,sub_window,time,price)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create an arrow! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- set the arrow code ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,arrow_code); //--- set anchor type ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor); //--- set the arrow color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); //--- set the border line style ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); //--- set the arrow's size ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the arrow by mouse //--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be //--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter //--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Move the anchor point | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ArrowMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Arrow", // object name datetime time=0, // anchor point time coordinate double price=0) // anchor point price coordinate { //--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price if(!time) time=TimeCurrent(); if(!price) price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- move the anchor point if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Change the arrow code | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ArrowCodeChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Arrow", // object name const uchar code=252) // arrow code { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- change the arrow code if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,code)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to change the arrow code! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Change anchor type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ArrowAnchorChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Arrow", // object name const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor=ANCHOR_TOP) // anchor type { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- change anchor type if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to change anchor type! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete an arrow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ArrowDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Arrow") // arrow name { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- delete an arrow if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to delete an arrow! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check anchor point values and set default values | //| for empty ones | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price) { //--- if the point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar if(!time) time=TimeCurrent(); //--- if the point's price is not set, it will have Bid value if(!price) price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
You could see this for example.
Then you can see it has:
//--- set the arrow code ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,arrow_code);
Maybe give that a go.(Just the arrowcode number so not CharToString());
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This line of code relates to a wingding that is responsive to RSI. Here are the relevant lines of code:
When I compile the overall code, it creates problems in the display. Here is the display when the indicator is working:
If I compile the code though, the wingdings code gets messed up and it displays as follows.
Any help appreciated - I want to change some parameters in the code, but I can't due to the issue that happens when I recompile:
I've tried using, for example, CharStringtoText(233) which is presented as a solution in other threads, but that does not pick up the right wingding...