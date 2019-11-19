Mql5 VPS

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I want to know something about Mql5 VPS.  I put a real account A in your VPS. In the rental period, May I change another real account B  instead of account A in this VPS?  If so, how to do it?  Thank you!
 
He Jiu:
I want to know something about Mql5 VPS.  I put a real account A in your VPS. In the rental period, May I change another real account B  instead of account A in this VPS?  If so, how to do it?  Thank you!

sure you can do that.

In your profile locate 'Hosting' and then


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