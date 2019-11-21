magic number
Yes.
i mean to say can it open 10 trades withh diffrent magic numbers?
i have ea with fix magic number, how can i change it to send new magic number every time it opens a trade?
can ea open everytrade with diffrent magic number?
Sure.
Here is an example of very simple code (This is just an example! Opening POSITIONS in OnInit is WRONG!)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Each deal has its own magic.mq5 | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- include #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> //--- CTrade m_trade; // object of CTrade class //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- int InpMagic=200; // Magic number for(int i=InpMagic; i<InpMagic+5; i++) { m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(i); m_trade.Buy(0.01); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
and the result:
Sure.
Here is an example of very simple code (This is just an example! Opening POSITIONS in OnInit is WRONG!)
and the result:
i have attach my ea , can you please guide me with it ,that how can i modify in mql4.
That one uses magic numbers from the input parameters.
input int PA_Magic = 111;//Panel A Magic Number input int PB_Magic = 111;//Panel B Magic Number input int PC_Magic = 111;//Panel C Magic Number
i have attach my ea , can you please guide me with it ,that how can i modify in mql4.
No. Sorry, I threw out the old language (MQL4) seven years ago.
That one uses magic numbers from the input parameters.
ya and its fixed for trades,
i want too replace fix magic number to "new magic number everytime ea opens a new trade"
I don't understand why you would want that but you can use a simple counter that increments the magic number on every trade.
But it will completely and utterly derail your expert.
I don't understand why you would want that but you can use a simple counter that increments the magic number on every trade.
But it will completely and utterly derail your expert.
how will it derail my expert? its a geniun quistion
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use