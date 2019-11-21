magic number

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can ea open everytrade with diffrent magic number?
 
Yes.
[Deleted]  
Hi, the magic number must be different for each EA, because the platform uses this number to recognize EA. Regards Greg
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Yes.

i mean to say can it open 10 trades withh diffrent magic numbers?

i have ea with fix magic number, how can i change it to send new magic number every time it opens a trade?

 
kinjal parekh :
can ea open everytrade with diffrent magic number?

Sure.

Here is an example of very simple code (This is just an example! Opening POSITIONS in OnInit is WRONG!)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                  Each deal has its own magic.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- include
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
//---
CTrade         m_trade;                      // object of CTrade class
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   int InpMagic=200;         // Magic number
   for(int i=InpMagic; i<InpMagic+5; i++)
     {
      m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(i);
      m_trade.Buy(0.01);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

and the result:


 
Vladimir Karputov:

Sure.

Here is an example of very simple code (This is just an example! Opening POSITIONS in OnInit is WRONG!)

and the result:


i have attach my ea , can you please guide me with it ,that how can i modify in mql4.

Files:
hiren_dashboard.mq4  101 kb
 

That one uses magic numbers from the input parameters.

input int                     PA_Magic                         = 111;//Panel A Magic Number
input int                     PB_Magic                         = 111;//Panel B Magic Number
input int                     PC_Magic                         = 111;//Panel C Magic Number
 
kinjal parekh :

i have attach my ea , can you please guide me with it ,that how can i modify in mql4.

No. Sorry, I threw out the old language (MQL4) seven years ago.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

That one uses magic numbers from the input parameters.

ya and its fixed for trades,

i want too replace fix magic number to "new magic number everytime ea opens a new trade"

 

I don't understand why you would want that but you can use a simple counter that increments the magic number on every trade.

But it will completely and utterly derail your expert.

Files:
hiren_dashboard_d1k.mq4  101 kb
 
Marco vd Heijden:

I don't understand why you would want that but you can use a simple counter that increments the magic number on every trade.

But it will completely and utterly derail your expert.

how will it derail my expert? its a geniun quistion

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