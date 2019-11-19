Market -> Purchased .Js error.
I had same issue/error.
I updated Internet Explorer to fix some/different error for MT5, and the error/issue for Metatrader 4 was fixed.
So, update your Internet Explorer to the latest version -
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.10 10:48
I just discovered about how to fix it:
go to the Journal in Metatrader to see the recommendation:
And I use this link to install the latest Internet Explorer:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/internet-explorer-11-for-windows-7-details.aspx
and I got the Market tab -
----------------
So, if you do not see the Market tab on the latest build of Metatrader (or if you are having the error with this Market tab for example) -
install (or re-install) Internet Explorer to the latest version (to the version 11 for example).
I use Edge but i have the same problem
The Market is using Internet Explorer (IE) the latest version.
Ok, I will update my system.
Thanks a lot.
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Hi to all, I am unable to view the Market inside MT5 terminal, also if I try to access to the Purchased tab I receid the following error (seems a JavaScript error).
Any idea?
Errore: Impossibile recuperare la proprietà "title" di un riferimento nullo o non definito.
Clicing on Si (Yes) or No, give the same result:
Impossibile recuperare la proprietà "title" di un riferimento nullo o non definito.