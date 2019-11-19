Market -> Purchased .Js error.

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Hi to all, I am unable to view the Market inside MT5 terminal, also if I try to access to the Purchased tab I receid the following error (seems a JavaScript error).

Any idea?

Errore: Impossibile recuperare la proprietà "title" di un riferimento nullo o non definito.

Error

Clicing on Si (Yes) or No, give the same result:

 Impossibile recuperare la proprietà "title" di un riferimento nullo o non definito.

 

I had same issue/error.
I updated Internet Explorer to fix some/different error for MT5, and the error/issue for Metatrader 4 was fixed.
So, update your Internet Explorer to the latest version -

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.10 10:48

I just discovered about how to fix it:

go to the Journal in Metatrader to see the recommendation:

And I use this link to install the latest Internet Explorer:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/internet-explorer-11-for-windows-7-details.aspx
and I got the Market tab -

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So, if you do not see the Market tab on the latest build of Metatrader (or if you are having the error with this Market tab for example) - install (or re-install) Internet Explorer to the latest version (to the version 11 for example).


 
I use Edge but i have the same problem
 
tango1976:
I use Edge but i have the same problem
The Market is using Internet Explorer (IE) the latest version.
 
Sergey Golubev:
The Market is using Internet Explorer (IE) the latest version.
Technically, MT4/MT5 is using the IE components (which are Windows libraries) and not IE itself. But you are right what matters is to have an updated Windows system, what browser you are actually using doesn't matter.
 

Ok, I will update my system.

Thanks a lot. 


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