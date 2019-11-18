Can't see market tab in toolbox

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Is there anyone who can explain me why I do not see the market tab in tool box?

Here are all tabs I see.



My Account is correctly setuped as you can see in this picture


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.10 10:48

I just discovered about how to fix it:

go to the Journal in Metatrader to see the recommendation:

And I use this link to install the latest Internet Explorer:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/internet-explorer-11-for-windows-7-details.aspx
and I got the Market tab -

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So, if you do not see the Market tab on the latest build of Metatrader (or if you are having the error with this Market tab for example) - install (or re-install) Internet Explorer to the latest version (to the version 11 for example).


 
Sergey Golubev :

Solved! Thanks mate
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