Hooking up my home computer to the VPS
- Meta Quotes Virtual Hosting for MT5 Support etc
- VPS on multiple computers
- VPS London Red 07 not working properly?
Read the post #872 with all the information I collected about.
- 2017.01.05
- www.mql5.com
I initially purchased the $10 a month VPS service MLQ5 community sells and set it up on my office computer MT4. I'm wracking my brain to connect my home laptop to the VPS. There are no videos showing me how to specifically do this. I've used other VPS services and they show you exactly how to do this. I dropped another service because it was costing me $50 a month but it was easier to set up. I'm thinking about dropping this service now if I can't figure it out.
MQL5 VPS does not work as a traditional VPS. You can use it in order to upload your MT4/5 trading environment onto a virtual server.
So you need to prepare your charts and EAs (or signal subscription settings), that you want to migrate to the virtual server.
After you uploaded and properly setup your EAs on the appropriate currency pairs charts, you click the Auto Trading button on your local MT4/5 terminal.
Then you right click on the MQL5 VPS details in the Navigator window (for MT4) >> Synchronize experts, indicators (or Synchronize signal only, for a signal subscription) or tick the appropriate Migrate option down below in the VPS tab of your Toolbox window for MT5.
Finally you can check that everything was done perfectly in the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journal and see if you've got something like below, indicating that your migration was succesful.
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