Button Shortcuts for Indicator

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Hey traders

I don't know if it's possible to do this, but I would like to try on my own

I use several indicators that I load onto my chart, but sometimes it's time consuming to just go on "Insert" "Indicator" "Custom" "Indicator"

On top of that, sometimes I have to delete it so that my chart is cleaner

Is it possible to add a "button shortcut" Ideally next to timeframes, so that when I click it the indicator pops in the chart, and when I toggle it off the indicator disappears? Thanks

 

I don't think it's possible to expand the tool button.

You can set keyboard shortcuts for indicators, but isn't that enough?

 
Naguisa Unada:

I don't think it's possible to expand the tool button.

You can set keyboard shortcuts for indicators, but isn't that enough?

Got it, can you provide a link that explains the procedure etc?
 

Right-click in the navigator and select "Set hotkey" from the pop-up menu, and just set the desired key on the setting screen.

For example, you can use "Alt + A" to call Aroon _ Up _ Down with the settings shown in the image. However, you cannot use shortcuts to remove indicators.

Hotkey1

Hotkey2

 
Capital Growth:

Hey traders

I don't know if it's possible to do this, but I would like to try on my own

I use several indicators that I load onto my chart, but sometimes it's time consuming to just go on "Insert" "Indicator" "Custom" "Indicator"

On top of that, sometimes I have to delete it so that my chart is cleaner

Is it possible to add a "button shortcut" Ideally next to timeframes, so that when I click it the indicator pops in the chart, and when I toggle it off the indicator disappears? Thanks

Very much Possible; 
every thing that you want to do there is a way to do it or to work around it;

with respect to your request

if(ButtonIsPressed())

//Indicator Runs


if(!ButtonIsPressed())

 OnDeinit(reason);

roughly something like that;

I might be wrong but its highly possible 

though your Code will have to specify ur Indicator

 
Jefferson Metha:

Very much Possible; 
every thing that you want to do there is a way to do it or to work around it;

with respect to your request

if(ButtonIsPressed())

//Indicator Runs


if(!ButtonIsPressed())

 OnDeinit(reason);

roughly something like that;

I might be wrong but its highly possible 

though your Code will have to specify ur Indicator



Thanks, I wish  Icould code something like that

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