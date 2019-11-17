Button Shortcuts for Indicator
I don't think it's possible to expand the tool button.
You can set keyboard shortcuts for indicators, but isn't that enough?
I don't think it's possible to expand the tool button.
You can set keyboard shortcuts for indicators, but isn't that enough?
Right-click in the navigator and select "Set hotkey" from the pop-up menu, and just set the desired key on the setting screen.
For example, you can use "Alt + A" to call Aroon _ Up _ Down with the settings shown in the image. However, you cannot use shortcuts to remove indicators.
Hey traders
I don't know if it's possible to do this, but I would like to try on my own
I use several indicators that I load onto my chart, but sometimes it's time consuming to just go on "Insert" "Indicator" "Custom" "Indicator"
On top of that, sometimes I have to delete it so that my chart is cleaner
Is it possible to add a "button shortcut" Ideally next to timeframes, so that when I click it the indicator pops in the chart, and when I toggle it off the indicator disappears? Thanks
Very much Possible;
every thing that you want to do there is a way to do it or to work around it;
with respect to your request
if(ButtonIsPressed())
//Indicator Runs
if(!ButtonIsPressed())
OnDeinit(reason);
roughly something like that;
I might be wrong but its highly possible
though your Code will have to specify ur Indicator
Very much Possible;
every thing that you want to do there is a way to do it or to work around it;
with respect to your request
if(ButtonIsPressed())
//Indicator Runs
if(!ButtonIsPressed())
OnDeinit(reason);
roughly something like that;
I might be wrong but its highly possible
though your Code will have to specify ur Indicator
Thanks, I wish Icould code something like that
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Hey traders
I don't know if it's possible to do this, but I would like to try on my own
I use several indicators that I load onto my chart, but sometimes it's time consuming to just go on "Insert" "Indicator" "Custom" "Indicator"
On top of that, sometimes I have to delete it so that my chart is cleaner
Is it possible to add a "button shortcut" Ideally next to timeframes, so that when I click it the indicator pops in the chart, and when I toggle it off the indicator disappears? Thanks