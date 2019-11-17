I have Developed Multi ADX indicator in mql4 and now I am trying to run it on mql5. I have converted everything but i get array out of range error.
please help me. problem is in:
thanks in advanced
Write a simple version: for only one indicator and only for one tafframe. Remove from the code everything that has the name "MQL4". After that, you can put your code in order.
Added: I will be happy to help you get rid of the MQL4 heritage.
Write a simple version: for only one indicator and only for one tafframe. Remove from the code everything that has the name "MQL4". After that, you can put your code in order.
Added: I will be happy to help you get rid of the MQL4 heritage.
Hello. thanks for your respond. I used this article to covert indicator to MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/81
I added screenshot where you can see that its draws lines but then get array out of range issue. thats my problem.
I will try to do what you requested.
thanks
- www.mql5.com
How to do better: see an example of an indicator based on ADX: iADX .
Here is the code (I threw out everything unnecessary from the example):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Demo_iADX.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov | //| http://wmua.ru/slesar/ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.001" #property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data" #property description "of indicator buffers for the iADX technical indicator." #property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator," #property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters." #property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)." #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 3 //--- plot ADX #property indicator_label1 "ADX" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrLightSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot DI_plus #property indicator_label2 "DI_plus" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrYellowGreen #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- plot DI_minus #property indicator_label3 "DI_minus" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrWheat #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 //--- input parameters //--- ADX input int Inp_ADX_adx_period= 14; // ADX: averaging period //--- indicator buffers double ADXBuffer[]; double DI_plusBuffer[]; double DI_minusBuffer[]; int handle_iADX; // variable for storing the handle of the iADX indicator int bars_calculated=0; // we will keep the number of values in the Average Directional Movement Index indicator //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- assignment of arrays to indicator buffers SetIndexBuffer(0,ADXBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,DI_plusBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,DI_minusBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- indicator digits IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2); //--- create handle of the indicator iADX handle_iADX=iADX(Symbol(),Period(),Inp_ADX_adx_period); //--- if the handle is not created if(handle_iADX==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iADX indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- normal initialization of the indicator return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- number of values copied from the iADX indicator int values_to_copy; //--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle_iADX); if(calculated<=0) { PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError()); return(0); } //--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iADX indicator changed //---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history) if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1) { //--- if the iADXBuffer array is greater than the number of values in the iADX indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything //--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total; else values_to_copy=calculated; } else { //--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate() //--- for calculation not more than one bar is added values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1; } //--- fill the array with values of the Average Directional Movement Index indicator //--- if FillArraysFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(ADXBuffer,DI_plusBuffer,DI_minusBuffer,handle_iADX,values_to_copy)) return(0); //--- memorize the number of values in the Average Directional Movement Index indicator bars_calculated=calculated; //--- return the prev_calculated value for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Filling indicator buffers from the iADX indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &adx_values[], // indicator buffer of the ADX line double &DIplus_values[], // indicator buffer for DI+ double &DIminus_values[], // indicator buffer for DI- int ind_handle, // handle of the iADX indicator int amount // number of copied values ) { //--- reset error code ResetLastError(); //--- fill a part of the iADXBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,adx_values)<0) { //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iADX indicator, error code %d",GetLastError()); //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated return(false); } //--- fill a part of the DI_plusBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 1 if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,0,amount,DIplus_values)<0) { //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iADX indicator, error code %d",GetLastError()); //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated return(false); } //--- fill a part of the DI_minusBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 2 if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,2,0,amount,DIminus_values)<0) { //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iADX indicator, error code %d",GetLastError()); //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated return(false); } //--- everything is fine return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
- www.mql5.com
How to do better: see an example of an indicator based on ADX: iADX .
Here is the code (I threw out everything unnecessary from the example):
I am calling in OnCalculate function ADMI_Calc 3 times. if I comment 2 of them indicator runs correctly but my target is to run all 3 to get same
results as I am getting in mt4 terminal. if I run only 1 ADMI_Calc i dont get array out of range error but I also dont get fully working indicator.
I have deleted MQ4 code from it so please check. I will also add some screenshots to show you whats the problem is.
thanks for you helping.
The "Array out of range" error disappears after modifying them, but it does not work properly. As Vladimir Karputov said, I think it is better to rewrite it in the official MQL5 format.
- www.mql5.com
I am calling in OnCalculate function ADMI_Calc 3 times. if I comment 2 of them indicator runs correctly but my target is to run all 3 to get
same results as I am getting in mt4 terminal. if I run only 1 ADMI_Calc i dont get array out of range error but I also dont get fully working
indicator. I have deleted MQ4 code from it so please check. I will also add some screenshots to show you whats the problem is.
thanks for you helping.
It’s too early for you to write multi-timeframe indicators.
My advice remains the same - on the basis of the skeleton ( # 3 ), gradually increase the meat of your indicator. BUT: be sure to FIRST ask, then DO.
- 2019.11.14
- www.mql5.com
The "Array out of range" error disappears after modifying them, but it does not work properly. As Vladimir Karputov said, I think it is better to rewrite it in the official MQL5 format.
thanks for your reply. please could you send me code what you have changed? the problem is that on second call of ADMI_Calc it returns array with
size of 0 and I don't understand why and how it change array size. thats the reason why I am getting array out of range error.what about buffers I
dont think there is any duplicate buffers because I am using 3 times 6 ADX with has 3 buffers to total buffers of adx must be equal to 54. what
about another buffers I am using them for visualization of strong or weak trends. I have converted lots of multi timeframe indicators from
mql4 to mql5 but this is first time when I get such issue. so if you can please tell me what I am doing wrong and why it change array size to 0.
thanks
It’s too early for you to write multi-timeframe indicators.
My advice remains the same - on the basis of the skeleton ( # 3 ), gradually increase the meat of your indicator. BUT: be sure to FIRST ask, then DO.
Vladimir I dont think that its too early for me to write multi-timeframe indicator as I have developed lots of them. I just asked for help. so if you can please tell me why array size are changed to 0 on 2nd call even if I am doing array resize?
Vladimir I dont think that its too early for me to write multi-timeframe indicator as I have developed lots of them. I just asked for help. so if you can please tell me why array size are changed to 0 on 2nd call even if I am doing array resize?
Simplify your example. I gave you a skeleton. Going beyond the bounds of the array is a gross error.
Simplify your example. I gave you a skeleton. Going beyond the bounds of the array is a gross error.
I can't simplify it because then I don't get this error. as I said I am calling 3 times ADMI_Calc in OnCalculate function. if I will call only
one then it starts working and dont get array out of range error. but my goal is to get all 3 work. as I said above on 2 call of ADMI_Calc arrays go
resized to 0 and thats why I am getting array out of range error. so if you can explain why it resizes arrays(several from 6 not all as you can see
in image what I have send above) to 0 that will be great.
thanks for your helping
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thanks in advanced