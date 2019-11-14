I changed vps. How do I recover the amount of activations?

New comment
 
I changed vps. How do I recover the amount of activations?
 
nicstoey:
I changed vps. How do I recover the amount of activations?

You can't recover already used activations.

You need to login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community account and then go down to the Market tab, click the Purchased option on the left and then the Install option for the product you want to download.



New comment