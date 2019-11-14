I changed vps. How do I recover the amount of activations?
I changed vps. How do I recover the amount of activations?
Files:
Screenshot_2019-11-14-12-16-45-459_com.android.chrome.png 262 kb
nicstoey:
I changed vps. How do I recover the amount of activations?
I changed vps. How do I recover the amount of activations?
You can't recover already used activations.
You need to login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community account and then go down to the Market tab, click the Purchased option on the left and then the Install option for the product you want to download.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register