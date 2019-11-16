Export BID and ASK prices, small error in code. - page 2

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Naguisa Unada:

It happened because I added a dark mode add-on to my browser.

I will be careful when I post in the future.

Thanks.
 
bosslife:

when i try to run the indicator it doesnt open. or what did you mean with " ?

Look at this image.

The "...." part in the top 2 lines is strange.

You put some different sign.

program

 
Naguisa Unada:

Look at this image.

The "...." part in the top 2 lines is strange.

You put some different sign.


thanks a lot it works now!

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