Export BID and ASK prices, small error in code. - page 2
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It happened because I added a dark mode add-on to my browser.
I will be careful when I post in the future.
when i try to run the indicator it doesnt open. or what did you mean with " ?
Look at this image.
The "...." part in the top 2 lines is strange.
You put some different sign.
Look at this image.
The "...." part in the top 2 lines is strange.
You put some different sign.
thanks a lot it works now!