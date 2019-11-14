Empty buffer value for custom indicator

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Hi im trying to make EA based on custom indicator values but in data window i see only one buffer, either than this its empty when i point the mouse of the arrows any help ?

i tried this but didnt work 

double SignalBuy =iCustom(NULL,0,"pattern",0,1);
double SignalSell = iCustom(NULL,0,"pattern",1,1);






           if (SignalBuy != EMPTY_VALUE)
           {
            OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, Lotsi, Ask, Slippage, Ask - StopLoss * Point, Ask + ProfitTarget * Point, 0); 
           }
          if (err>0)
          Print("error(",err,"): ",ErrorDescription(err));
          
          else
           
        
           if (SignalSell != EMPTY_VALUE)
           {
             OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, Lotsi, Bid, Slippage, Bid + StopLoss * Point, Bid - ProfitTarget * Point, 0);
           }
          if (err>0)
          Print("error(",err,"): ",ErrorDescription(err));
          
          else
            {
             return(0);

datawindow

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Step on New Rails: Custom Indicators in MQL5
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Dimitar Pavlov:

Hi im trying to make EA based on custom indicator values but in data window i see only one buffer, either than this its empty when i point the mouse of the arrows any help ?

i tried this but didnt work 


It would be easier to help you if you can post the indicator.
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