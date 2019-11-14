Empty buffer value for custom indicator
Dimitar Pavlov:It would be easier to help you if you can post the indicator.
Hi im trying to make EA based on custom indicator values but in data window i see only one buffer, either than this its empty when i point the mouse of the arrows any help ?
i tried this but didnt work
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi im trying to make EA based on custom indicator values but in data window i see only one buffer, either than this its empty when i point the mouse of the arrows any help ?
i tried this but didnt work