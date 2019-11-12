what is the solution of symbol mismatch:EURUSDm

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I have paid 39USD for a signal

Can I use the signal in different broker of my account ?

1 of the broker got symbol mismatch:EURUSDm, so I change to another broker-IC Market

I paid 39USD, but cannot copy trades
not connected, select from the signal database

how to solve?

 
LEE Chun Wing:

I have paid 39USD for a signal

Can I use the signal in different broker of my account ?

1 of the broker got symbol mismatch:EURUSDm, so I change to another broker-IC Market

I paid 39USD, but cannot copy trades
not connected, select from the signal database

how to solve?

Move your signal subscription to another account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



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