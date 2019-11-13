Can someone give me advice about trend breakout EA
Get or Set the value ?
Marco vd Heijden:Plz check my code .is it correct for get trend line as manual drawing. In manual drawing trendline touch swing points .In coding it is hard to touch .
Get or Set the value ?
Aung Swar:
Plz check my code .is it correct for get trend line as manual drawing. In manual drawing trendline touch swing points .In coding it is hard to touch .
Plz check my code .is it correct for get trend line as manual drawing. In manual drawing trendline touch swing points .In coding it is hard to touch .
Hi, use D1 chart and draw lines yourself. Regards Greg
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I know how to drawl trendline using trend object but I have no idea how can get trend slope as manual drawing
here manual
can drawl both upper and lower trend
here object
Here my code