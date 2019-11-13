Placing cci indicator in price window

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[Deleted]  

Is it possible to place an indicator that is not made to do so, in the price window, such as the cci?  Every video you see on this shows you how to place ma. or Bollinger bands..I want to have the cci in my

peripheral...Trading view makes it easy , just drag and drop...

 
shovel53:

Is it possible to place an indicator that is not made to do so, in the price window, such as the cci?  Every video you see on this shows you how to place ma. or Bollinger bands..I want to have the cci in my

peripheral...Trading view makes it easy , just drag and drop...

If i am not misunderstood you asking for on chart cci.

"CCI (on chart)"

There are so many variations & versions alike that especially pretty thanks to Mladen for his creative coding expertise,one example is here,a user can invent and format any thing and any display style what ever he is learnt from his experimenting things.

The ver in topic i am posting here,supports ...

22 price options

4 smoothing methods

up/down selectable levels

full package alerts

3 state slope coloring features

an option,where to paste/display at chart

Unique ID for to apply multiple  instances at same chart

and a lot more,experimenting advised


Some descriptions by Mladen attached too


description

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[Deleted]  
Thanks for the input, I will take that into consideration..I was hoping that they made it simple, like a simple drag and drop feature , like trading view and tradestation.
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