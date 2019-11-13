Placing cci indicator in price window
Is it possible to place an indicator that is not made to do so, in the price window, such as the cci? Every video you see on this shows you how to place ma. or Bollinger bands..I want to have the cci in my
peripheral...Trading view makes it easy , just drag and drop...
If i am not misunderstood you asking for on chart cci.
"CCI (on chart)"
There are so many variations & versions alike that especially pretty thanks to Mladen for his creative coding expertise,one example is here,a user can invent and format any thing and any display style what ever he is learnt from his experimenting things.
The ver in topic i am posting here,supports ...
22 price options
4 smoothing methods
up/down selectable levels
full package alerts
3 state slope coloring features
an option,where to paste/display at chart
Unique ID for to apply multiple instances at same chart
and a lot more,experimenting advised
Some descriptions by Mladen attached too
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Is it possible to place an indicator that is not made to do so, in the price window, such as the cci? Every video you see on this shows you how to place ma. or Bollinger bands..I want to have the cci in my
peripheral...Trading view makes it easy , just drag and drop...