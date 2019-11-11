Closing Trades using Signals?

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I purchased a signal for $30. My account has been successfully copying trades. I manually close the trades. The trades reappear. How do I permanently cancel trades when coping a signal? I want to secure the profits and exit the trades altogether. Is this possible?
 
Phillip Haynes:
I purchased a signal for $30. My account has been successfully copying trades. I manually close the trades. The trades reappear. How do I permanently cancel trades when coping a signal? I want to secure the profits and exit the trades altogether. Is this possible?

The trades re-open upon synchronization with the signal you are copying.

If you want to prevent this from hapenning, you must suspend your signal subscription first and then close your orders manually.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



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