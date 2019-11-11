Help needed for currency strength meter
Hello everybody
I am trying to code my own currency strength meter.
The meter would draw a histogram of every currency in separate window.
So one windows for USD, one for EUR, one for JPY and so on ...
The strength part i coded and histogram works for all pairs
But i am having a problem on inserting picture objects in separate windows
I want to put country flag of each pair.
The code to insert .bmp works but when i add second strentgth indicator it repaints over the previous indicator flag like shown on attached images.
I tried the following code options:
int my_seperate_usd =WindowFind("Dollar");
ObjectCreate(0, "logo", OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, my_seperate_usd, 0, 0);
ObjectSetString(0, "logo", OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "\\Images\\USA.bmp");
ObjectCreate(0, "logo", OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);
ObjectSetString(0, "logo", OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "\\Images\\USA.bmp");
ObjectCreate(0, "logo", OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 1, 0, 0);
ObjectSetString(0, "logo", OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "\\Images\\USA.bmp");
Everytime it repaints over the first indicator flag.
Any help please
Thank you
Use Alt+S when posting code - it looks like a mess all of it
Another tip, if no one helps you out here (we are no slaves) you can always post as a job in the Freelance section
thanks for the advice for posting code
i never said you were slaves
just asking for some help
i thought this was an easy fix
string name="logo"+(string)ChartWindowFind(); ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, my_seperate_usd, 0, 0); ObjectSetString(0, name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "\\Images\\USA.bmp");
that got it working
thank you very much for your help
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Hello everybody
I am trying to code my own currency strength meter.
The meter would draw a histogram of every currency in separate window.
So one windows for USD, one for EUR, one for JPY and so on ...
The strength part i coded and histogram works for all pairs
But i am having a problem on inserting picture objects in separate windows
I want to put country flag of each pair.
The code to insert .bmp works but when i add second strentgth indicator it repaints over the previous indicator flag like shown on attached images.
I tried the following code options:
int my_seperate_usd =WindowFind("Dollar");
ObjectCreate(0, "logo", OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, my_seperate_usd, 0, 0);
ObjectSetString(0, "logo", OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "\\Images\\USA.bmp");
ObjectCreate(0, "logo", OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);
ObjectSetString(0, "logo", OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "\\Images\\USA.bmp");
ObjectCreate(0, "logo", OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 1, 0, 0);
ObjectSetString(0, "logo", OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "\\Images\\USA.bmp");
Everytime it repaints over the first indicator flag.
Any help please
Thank you