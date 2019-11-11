Help needed for currency strength meter

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Hello everybody

I am trying to code my own currency strength meter.

The meter would draw a histogram of every currency in separate window.

So one windows for USD, one for EUR, one for JPY and so on ...

The strength part i coded and histogram works for all pairs

But i am having a problem on inserting picture objects in separate windows

I want to put country flag of each pair.

The code to insert .bmp works but when i add second strentgth indicator it repaints over the previous indicator flag like shown on attached images.


I tried the following code options:


  int my_seperate_usd =WindowFind("Dollar");

    ObjectCreate(0, "logo", OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, my_seperate_usd, 0, 0);

    ObjectSetString(0, "logo", OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "\\Images\\USA.bmp");



    ObjectCreate(0, "logo", OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);

    ObjectSetString(0, "logo", OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "\\Images\\USA.bmp");


    ObjectCreate(0, "logo", OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 1, 0, 0);

    ObjectSetString(0, "logo", OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "\\Images\\USA.bmp");



Everytime it repaints over the first indicator flag.


Any help please


Thank you

Files:
XAUUSD-ECNM1.png  34 kb
XAUUSD-ECNM1-1.png  32 kb
 
thenewguy3:

Hello everybody

I am trying to code my own currency strength meter.

The meter would draw a histogram of every currency in separate window.

So one windows for USD, one for EUR, one for JPY and so on ...

The strength part i coded and histogram works for all pairs

But i am having a problem on inserting picture objects in separate windows

I want to put country flag of each pair.

The code to insert .bmp works but when i add second strentgth indicator it repaints over the previous indicator flag like shown on attached images.


I tried the following code options:


  int my_seperate_usd =WindowFind("Dollar");

    ObjectCreate(0, "logo", OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, my_seperate_usd, 0, 0);

    ObjectSetString(0, "logo", OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "\\Images\\USA.bmp");



    ObjectCreate(0, "logo", OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);

    ObjectSetString(0, "logo", OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "\\Images\\USA.bmp");


    ObjectCreate(0, "logo", OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 1, 0, 0);

    ObjectSetString(0, "logo", OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "\\Images\\USA.bmp");



Everytime it repaints over the first indicator flag.


Any help please


Thank you

Use Alt+S when posting code - it looks like a mess all of it

attach

Another tip, if no one helps you out here (we are no slaves) you can always post as a job in the Freelance section

 

thanks for the advice for posting code


i never said you were slaves

just asking for some help

i thought this was an easy fix

  
string name="logo"+(string)ChartWindowFind();
ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, my_seperate_usd, 0, 0);
ObjectSetString(0, name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "\\Images\\USA.bmp");
 
Ernst Van Der Merwe:

that got it working


thank you very much for your help

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