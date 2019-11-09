I need help in this breakout entry by i custom calling
int a = iCustom(NULL,0,"stretchbreakoutchannel",0,1); //up int b = iCustom(NULL,0,"stretchbreakoutchannel",1,1); //down
if (Close[1] > a) //if price above a line if (Close[1] < b) //if price below b line
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Please help me this error. I use this custom indicator to call its function it has two breakout line up and down . I want to buy when price breakout at upper line and sell breakout at lower line. here is picture
I call it custom function by i Custom like this
I try to buy and sell at breakout its line
opening buy and sell orders are very bad .They not open at breakout point .I code to open buy when price over a line but it not open as this.
What wrong in this code.
Can someone edit it.
What knowledge still need to code such breakout entry signal by i custom