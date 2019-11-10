turning mql4 indicator to mql5 version

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hello,

i want to make a mql5 version of this indicator but i can, i think candlecheck functions not working but i don't know why, they work in mql4.

#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_color1 Blue
#property indicator_color2 Red

input int X_Candles=3;
input int ArrowSize=1;


double up[],down[];
datetime TimeStamp;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   SetIndexLabel(0,"UpCross");
   SetIndexLabel(1,"DownCross");
   SetIndexBuffer(0,up);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,down);
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,0,ArrowSize);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,0,ArrowSize);
   SetIndexArrow(0, 233);
   SetIndexArrow(1, 234);
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {

         int shift;
         int counted_bars = IndicatorCounted();
         if(counted_bars < 0)  return(-1);
         if(counted_bars > 0)   counted_bars--;
         int limit = Bars-counted_bars;
         if(counted_bars==0) limit-=1+1;     
         for(shift=1;shift<=limit-X_Candles;shift++)
           {       
               up[shift]= EMPTY_VALUE;
               down[shift]=EMPTY_VALUE;

              if(candlecheck_sell(shift) && Close[shift]<Open[shift])
               down[shift]=iHigh(Symbol(),0,shift)+20*MathPow(10,-Digits); 
              if(candlecheck_buy(shift) && Close[shift]>Open[shift])
               up[shift]=iLow(Symbol(),0,shift)-20*MathPow(10,-Digits);  

           }
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool candlecheck_buy(int candle)
{
bool result=false;
   for(int j=candle+X_Candles ; j>=candle+1 ; j--)
   {
      if(Close[j]<Open[j])
      result=true;
      else
      {
        result=false;
        break;
      }
   }
return(result);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool candlecheck_sell(int candle)
{
bool result=false;
   for(int j=candle+X_Candles ; j>=candle+1 ; j--)
   {
      if(Close[j]>Open[j])
      result=true;
      else
      {
        result=false;
        break;
      }
   }
return(result);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

here is my try please help



#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window
//--
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2
//--
#property indicator_label1  "UpCross"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1  clrBlue
#property indicator_width1  1
//--
#property indicator_label2  "DownCross"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color2  clrRed
#property indicator_width2  1
//
input int X_Candles=9;
input int ArrowSize=1;


double down[], up[];



MqlRates rate[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   SetIndexBuffer(0,up);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,down);

//---
 //--- Define the symbol code for drawing in PLOT_ARROW 
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,233); 
//--- Set the vertical shift of arrows in pixels 
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,5); 
//--- Set as an empty value 0 
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0); 
 
 //--- Define the symbol code for drawing in PLOT_ARROW
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,234); 
//--- Set the vertical shift of arrows in pixels 
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,5); 
//--- Set as an empty value 0 
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);  


   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
//----------------------------arrow drawing--------------------------+

 ArraySetAsSeries(rate, true);
 CopyRates(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, WHOLE_ARRAY, rate);

 

int total=0;
//--- if it is the first call 
   if(prev_calculated==0)
     {
      //--- set zero values to zero indexes
         total=rates_total-1;
     }
   else
     {
      total=rates_total-prev_calculated;
     }

   for(int i=1;i<=total-X_Candles;i++)
     {
  //--
         if(candlecheck_sell(i) && close[i]<open[i])
         {
             down[i]=high[i]+20*MathPow(10,-_Digits);
         }
 //--- Otherwise specify the zero value 
 
         //--   
        if(candlecheck_buy(i) && close[i]>open[i])
         {
         
             up[i]=low[i]-20*MathPow(10,-_Digits);
         }   
         
     }


   return(rates_total);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool candlecheck_buy(int candle)
{
bool result=false;
   for(int j=candle+X_Candles ; j>=candle+1 ; j--)
   {
      if(rate[j].close<rate[j].open)
      result=true;
      else
      {
        result=false;
        break;
      }
   }
return(result);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool candlecheck_sell(int candle)
{
bool result=false;
   for(int j=candle+X_Candles ; j>=candle+1 ; j--)
   {
      if(rate[j].close>rate[j].open)
      result=true;
      else
      {
        result=false;
        break;
      }
   }
return(result);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


 

 
Hossein Zandi :

hello,

i want to make a mql5 version of this indicator but i can, i think candlecheck functions not working but i don't know why, they work in mql4.

here is my try please help

Nothing is clear. Just a bunch of text.

PAY ATTENTION: the rules of good form say: in the code ALWAYS SHOULD BE A HAT! Example: 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  Accelerator.mq5 |
//|                   Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Accelerator/Decelerator"

//---- indicator settings

and the code itself needs to be attached as a file:


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