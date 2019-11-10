turning mql4 indicator to mql5 version
Hossein Zandi :
hello,
i want to make a mql5 version of this indicator but i can, i think candlecheck functions not working but i don't know why, they work in mql4.
here is my try please help
Nothing is clear. Just a bunch of text.
PAY ATTENTION: the rules of good form say: in the code ALWAYS SHOULD BE A HAT! Example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Accelerator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property description "Accelerator/Decelerator" //---- indicator settings
and the code itself needs to be attached as a file:
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hello,
i want to make a mql5 version of this indicator but i can, i think candlecheck functions not working but i don't know why, they work in mql4.
here is my try please help