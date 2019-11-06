application crash - will no longer enter debug mode and hit a break point
The error occurs with me and I have already posted several times. Also
in Beta build 2201 the error persists.
Last working build was 2190
If you don't say how to reproduce it you can eventually wait a long time.
And looking at the log, it doesn't seem to be the same problem as rob.
My code started giving me a error seen in the screen shot below.
1/. I rebooted - same problem
2/. I did RAM and disk checks on my system - no issues reported
3/. reboot and run of sample MACD supplied with MT5 distribution - error similar to the one in my code
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Anyone any ideas where to start with this.
Im running on a 64 bit linux machine with 32 G memory
MetaEditor version 5 build 2197 31st October
Looks like the build was updated on 31st of October? All running well up until this point.
Any pointers in the direction of a solution ... please let me know
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If you don't say how to reproduce it you can eventually wait a long time.
Bugs about beta have to be reported in the appropriate thread
if you want it to be processed.
- 2019.10.17
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My code started giving me a error seen in the screen shot below.
1/. I rebooted - same problem
2/. I did RAM and disk checks on my system - no issues reported
3/. reboot and run of sample MACD supplied with MT5 distribution - error similar to the one in my code
---
Anyone any ideas where to start with this.
Im running on a 64 bit linux machine with 32 G memory
MetaEditor version 5 build 2197 31st October
Looks like the build was updated on 31st of October? All running well up until this point.
Any pointers in the direction of a solution ... please let me know
------------------------------------