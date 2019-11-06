application crash - will no longer enter debug mode and hit a break point

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My code started giving me a error seen in the screen shot below.

1/. I rebooted - same problem

2/. I did RAM and disk checks on my system - no issues reported

3/. reboot and run of sample MACD supplied with MT5 distribution - error similar to the one in my code

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Anyone any ideas where to start with this.

Im running on a 64 bit linux machine with 32 G memory

MetaEditor version 5 build 2197 31st October


Looks like the build was updated on 31st of October? All running well up until this point.

Any pointers in the direction of a solution ... please let me know

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rob: Any pointers in the direction of a solution ... please let me know

The error occurs with me and I have already posted several times. Also in Beta build 2201 the error persists.
Last working build was 2190


We have to wait .......
 
Otto Pauser:

The error occurs with me and I have already posted several times. Also in Beta build 2201 the error persists.
Last working build was 2190


We have to wait .......

If you don't say how to reproduce it you can eventually wait a long time.

And looking at the log, it doesn't seem to be the same problem as rob.

 
rob:

My code started giving me a error seen in the screen shot below.

1/. I rebooted - same problem

2/. I did RAM and disk checks on my system - no issues reported

3/. reboot and run of sample MACD supplied with MT5 distribution - error similar to the one in my code

---

Anyone any ideas where to start with this.

Im running on a 64 bit linux machine with 32 G memory

MetaEditor version 5 build 2197 31st October


Looks like the build was updated on 31st of October? All running well up until this point.

Any pointers in the direction of a solution ... please let me know

------------------------------------

If you don't say how to reproduce it you can eventually wait a long time.

Bugs about beta have to be reported in the appropriate thread if you want it to be processed.

New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2190
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2190
  • 2019.10.17
  • www.mql5.com
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, October the 18th, 2019...
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