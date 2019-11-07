150 EMA invisible on charts with high TimeFrames

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Hey. Recently I have had a tremendous amount of problem with applying EMAs with high values (150 for example) to charts with high TimeFrames (such as the daily chart). When I apply them to charts with a lower timeframe (such as the 5 min) there is no problem. But as I up the time frame the ema gets shorter and if i up the tf even more the ema totally disappears. This is very annoying as I would like to look back at some historical price data. Anyone ever experinced the same problems or maybe have a solution? Would be grateful for an answer.
 
weqsacxzc:
Hey. Recently I have had a tremendous amount of problem with applying EMAs with high values (150 for example) to charts with high TimeFrames (such as the daily chart). When I apply them to charts with a lower timeframe (such as the 5 min) there is no problem. But as I up the time frame the ema gets shorter and if i up the tf even more the ema totally disappears. This is very annoying as I would like to look back at some historical price data. Anyone ever experinced the same problems or maybe have a solution? Would be grateful for an answer.
Most probably because you don't have enough history data to calculate it correctly. EMA is sensitive to starting conditions.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Most probably because you don't have enough history data to calculate it correctly. EMA is sensitive to starting conditions.

Thank you for your reply but I have set the: Max bars in chart to unlimited so that should not be a problem.

 
weqsacxzc:Thank you for your reply but I have set the: Max bars in chart to unlimited so that should not be a problem.

Irrevalent.

  1. You can only download what your broker has.
  2. What did you set Max bars in history?
 
William Roeder:

Irrevalent.

  1. You can only download what your broker has.
  2. What did you set Max bars in history?

Yes. I can scroll way back in time and the candles are there. The ema just won't show itself on the chart. Thank you for replying. I appreciate that.

 
weqsacxzc:

Yes. I can scroll way back in time and the candles are there. The ema just won't show itself on the chart. Thank you for replying. I appreciate that.

If i understood you exact,it is working with me,simply by squeezing the chart vertically

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