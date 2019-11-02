Timeframe button labels invisible with dark Windows color scheme - Bug MT5
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Hi,
on a VPS I am using a modified dark/high contrast color scheme. Whatever I try, the labels of the timeframe buttons stay invisible, while everything else is visible, also other applications.
These are the settings:
I guess this is a bug and not wanted that way.
And by the way, this isn´t also really working, cause the selection is invisible and the contrasts are kind of "uuuhhh" :)