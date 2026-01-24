adaptable strategies for all market conditions (choppy and trending market conditions) - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
a good way can be merging martingale with anti martingale .
martingale make money in choppy market and anti martingale make money in trending market.
a good way can be merging martingale with anti martingale .
martingale make money in choppy market and anti martingale make money in trending market.
Please elaborate.
Why do you think that martingale makes money in a choppy market?
Martingale makes money only if you do not have too many consecutive losses. Nothing to do with whether the market is choppy or not. That depends on the strategy.
Yeah I think hedging could work too with the right analysis. Try check out Bollingerband 5 std dev 2 and BollingerBand 20 std dev2 on same chart.
I think your idea of martingale and anti-martingale is interesting, do you use this strategy at the moment?
no matter if we use market execution stop order or limit order the problem is we must make a strategy that can make money no matter how market act. but making money in long term is important not making money in short term .
soso it should pass at least 15 years of backtest firstly.
i have testet 1000s of strategies EAs and indicators in my 12 years of trading with all of them our winning rate chance is still 50:50.
so pure price action and also any indicator or EA cannot halp us and will be equal to flip a coin or randomly insert a trade with closed eyes until the time we found a fast adaptable strategies . because some of them out there ar just for choppy market and the remaining ones are for trending markets. and instantly after market change its condition they start to lose.
for example when our strategy is for choppy market when market changes to trending market we dont loss or even make money from trend too .and vice versa , so we need a 2 dimention strategy.
you can create strategy for trending market for other currency pair or use different RR Ratio.
BrainTrend with Fibonacci, simple and powerful also you dont have to worry about choppy and trend market it is not relevant
To find brain indicators look at Sergey's posts
There can be many and various ideas/strategies depends on ones choice,ease and expertise.
From a long list one can be 2 slope coloring MAs (i used here Mladen's jurik)
Take trades buy/sell on faster ma (blue orange) when slope change,in other words on blue orange dots accordingly.
Take another buy/sell trades on slower ma (white magenta) on arrows accordingly.
It means 2 trades at a time accordingly.
Both formations will be cover losses of each other when choppy/ranging versus trending market situations,i think at the end there should be some positive results and a user will be able to trade in both market situations - two recommendations will be possibly help traders,use at higher TFs,M15 and higher,most suitable H1 and secondly in high volatility sessions when usually market moves for example Europe USA sessions.
Or the other way that is a little bit different but same logic,try using 3 or 4 MAs,the fastest one as price line and rest of others for slower faster crosses.
BrainTrend with Fibonacci, simple and powerful also you dont have to worry about choppy and trend market it is not relevant
To find brain indicators look at Sergey's posts
such strategies will lose in sideways markets
“Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected.”
George Soros
so we have to think how to deal with uncertainty.
There can be many and various ideas/strategies depends on ones choice,ease and expertise.
From a long list one can be 2 slope coloring MAs (i used here Mladen's jurik)
Take trades buy/sell on faster ma (blue orange) when slope change,in other words on blue orange dots accordingly.
Take another buy/sell trades on slower ma (white magenta) on arrows accordingly.
It means 2 trades at a time accordingly.
Both formations will be cover losses of each other when choppy/ranging versus trending market situations,i think at the end there should be some positive results and a user will be able to trade in both market situations - two recommendations will be possibly help traders,use at higher TFs,M15 and higher,most suitable H1 and secondly in high volatility sessions when usually market moves for example Europe USA sessions.
Or the other way that is a little bit different but same logic,try using 3 or 4 MAs,the fastest one as price line and rest of others for slower faster crosses.
lagging indicator with a lot of false signals specially in choppy markets.
i personally dont use indicators i use PA strategies but as i said no matter if you use a PA or indicator what matters is
your strategy must be instantly adapted itself with the latest market conditions.