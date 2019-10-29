Correct Time
MT5 how to set correct time of the calendar to graph
You mean: time of the news events on the chart of Metatrader 5?
Is it already correct time. And it is the time according to the broker's time.
Example -
You can use this indicator to know the price time on the chart -
Clock - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Clock
- www.mql5.com
VIP_DSR VininI_Trend_XMA_WPR A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals taken from the Williams' Percent Range indicator and group of its signal lines whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.
Sergey Golubev :
Intendi: tempo degli eventi di cronologia sul grafico di Metatrader 5?
È già l'ora corretta.
Ed è il momento in base al tempo del broker.
Esempio -
Intendi: tempo degli eventi di cronologia sul grafico di Metatrader 5?
È già l'ora corretta.
Ed è il momento in base al tempo del broker.
Esempio -
Thanks
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register