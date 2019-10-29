Correct Time

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MT5 how to set correct time of the calendar to graph
 

You mean: time of the news events on the chart of Metatrader 5?
Is it already correct time. And it is the time according to the broker's time.

Example -


 

You can use this indicator to know the price time on the chart -

Clock - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Clock
Clock
  • www.mql5.com
VIP_DSR VininI_Trend_XMA_WPR A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals taken from the Williams' Percent Range indicator and group of its signal lines whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.
 
Sergey Golubev :

Intendi: tempo degli eventi di cronologia sul grafico di Metatrader 5? È già l'ora corretta. Ed è il momento in base al tempo del broker. Esempio -



Thanks

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