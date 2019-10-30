Strategy tester 2190 Agent manager
I don't know why it gets stuck like that, with only half of the agents allowed. I had that happen on several agent PCs many months back when they did the major update. It actually uninstalled all but one of the agents, and I could only add half of them back. Uninstalling all the agents, uninstalling MetaTrader 5 and reinstalling them fixed the problem for me. Regarding the disconnected agents issue, this happens from time to time: they can disconnect due to a drop in the Internet connection, being out of RAM or CPU, or just due to finishing a project and not resetting themselves. Most of the time, they automatically reconnect after a few minutes. But when they don't, restarting the stuck agents restores them to working order if the computing environment is suitable.
There is the summary thread related to this subject (I hope you will get the answer/decision about it on the thread):
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
- 2013.08.20
- www.mql5.com
General: All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
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Hi.
I'm having some difficulties to connect my agents to the MQL5cloud network.
The new updates only sees four agents, besides my PC being a 4core/8threads CPU. In addition to this, the PC is not selling processing power to the MQL5cloud network.