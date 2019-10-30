How to find the RSIOMA signal line value

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Hi folks, 

In RSIOMA indicator you have two lines, one is the bold blue line and the other is the thin violet line. I want to find the value of the thin violet line for a given candle. You can do this for the bold blue line by iCustom("GBPUSD", PERIOD_H1, "Rsioma Light", 14, RSIOMA_MODE, RSIOMA_PRICE, Ma_RSIOMA, Ma_RSIOMA_MODE, 0, 1); 

I use some default values for RSIOMA_MODE, Ma_RSIOMA and so on. is there a way to find that value (value of the thin violet line) using a similar code. 


                          

 
hemalR:

Hi folks, 

In RSIOMA indicator you have two lines, one is the bold blue line and the other is the thin violet line. I want to find the value of the thin violet line for a given candle. You can do this for the bold blue line by iCustom("GBPUSD", PERIOD_H1, "Rsioma Light", 14, RSIOMA_MODE, RSIOMA_PRICE, Ma_RSIOMA, Ma_RSIOMA_MODE, 0, 1); 

I use some default values for RSIOMA_MODE, Ma_RSIOMA and so on. is there a way to find that value (value of the thin violet line) using a similar code. 


                          

iCustom("GBPUSD", PERIOD_H1, "Rsioma Light", 14, RSIOMA_MODE, RSIOMA_PRICE, Ma_RSIOMA, Ma_RSIOMA_MODE, 0/*BUFFER TO READ*/, 1);

The 0 right before the end of the call in above snippet is the place where you specify buffer to read. You can check in Colors tab of RSIOMA indicator properties which buffer is assigned to which color


Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Preprocessor / Program Properties (#property)
Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Preprocessor / Program Properties (#property)
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Path to the file of an image that will be used as an icon of the EX5 program. Path specification rules are the same as for resources. The property must be specified in the main module with the MQL5 source code. The icon file must be in the ICO format. When launching a script or an Expert Advisor on the chart, the stack of at least 8 MB is...
 
That solves it, Thank you..
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