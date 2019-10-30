How to find the RSIOMA signal line value
Hi folks,
In RSIOMA indicator you have two lines, one is the bold blue line and the other is the thin violet line. I want to find the value of the thin violet line for a given candle. You can do this for the bold blue line by iCustom("GBPUSD", PERIOD_H1, "Rsioma Light", 14, RSIOMA_MODE, RSIOMA_PRICE, Ma_RSIOMA, Ma_RSIOMA_MODE, 0, 1);
I use some default values for RSIOMA_MODE, Ma_RSIOMA and so on. is there a way to find that value (value of the thin violet line) using a similar code.
iCustom("GBPUSD", PERIOD_H1, "Rsioma Light", 14, RSIOMA_MODE, RSIOMA_PRICE, Ma_RSIOMA, Ma_RSIOMA_MODE, 0/*BUFFER TO READ*/, 1);
The 0 right before the end of the call in above snippet is the place where you specify buffer to read. You can check in Colors tab of RSIOMA indicator properties which buffer is assigned to which color
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi folks,
In RSIOMA indicator you have two lines, one is the bold blue line and the other is the thin violet line. I want to find the value of the thin violet line for a given candle. You can do this for the bold blue line by iCustom("GBPUSD", PERIOD_H1, "Rsioma Light", 14, RSIOMA_MODE, RSIOMA_PRICE, Ma_RSIOMA, Ma_RSIOMA_MODE, 0, 1);
I use some default values for RSIOMA_MODE, Ma_RSIOMA and so on. is there a way to find that value (value of the thin violet line) using a similar code.