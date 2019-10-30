ATR in Pips or Points help please!

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Hi all, ... Im quite new to creating EAs ... & Its a pain in the ass for me when it comes to Defintion of PIP, POINT, PIP VALUE, POINT VALUE, TICK, TICK SIZE, TICK VALUE ... kk
I found 2 ways of converting ATR into a number of Pips or Points ... But got little confused & Dont know which one is the correct? please help
below is the code:

Thanks in advance & regards,

   int      ATRPeriod=14;
   //---The Frist Way
   double ATR = iATR(Symbol(),0,ATRPeriod,0);
   double ATR_IN_POINTS    =  ATR * MathPow(10,Digits - 0);
   double ATR_IN_PIPS      =  ATR * MathPow(10,Digits - 1);   
   //---The Second Way
   double atr = iATR(Symbol(),0,ATRPeriod,0);
   double atr_in_points    =  atr / MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_POINT);
   double atr_in_pips      =  atr / MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_POINT)/10;  


 
you may use NormalizeDouble() 
int      ATRPeriod=14;
double atr = iATR(Symbol(),0,ATRPeriod,0);
double atr_in_points = NormalizeDouble(atr ,Digits); 
double atr_in_pips = NormalizeDouble(atr,Digits-1*(Digits==3 || Digits==5));
 
aphong:

Hi all, ... Im quite new to creating EAs ... & Its a pain in the ass for me when it comes to Defintion of PIP, POINT, PIP VALUE, POINT VALUE, TICK, TICK SIZE, TICK VALUE ... kk
I found 2 ways of converting ATR into Pips or Points ... But got little confused & Dont know which one is the correct? please help
below is the code:

Thanks in advance & regards,



//------MQL4 Version

int ATRPeriod=14;

double atr=iATR(NULL,0,ATRPeriod,0);

int atr_in_points=(int)round(atr/_Point);

//------MQL4 Version


In my personal experience, it is best to completely forget the concept of PIP when working on mql4/5 programming.

For some CFD products, PIP and POINT are the same thing.They refer to the smallest change in market price.

 
aphong:

Hi all, ... Im quite new to creating EAs ... & Its a pain in the ass for me when it comes to Defintion of PIP, POINT, PIP VALUE, POINT VALUE, TICK, TICK SIZE, TICK VALUE ... kk
I found 2 ways of converting ATR into a number of Pips or Points ... But got little confused & Dont know which one is the correct? please help
below is the code:

Thanks in advance & regards,


Google:

https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/032615/what-difference-between-pips-points-and-ticks.asp


The difference in the following image is 0.9 pips between ask and bid price:

You see that the last number is smaller, than the others. That says, that it is just a part of a whole pip. The fourth digit is a whole pip; the 5th just a part (like 0.5 or 0.4).

[In Mt4 points are often used, to get whole numbers for parts of pips. Means, 0.9 pip is equivalent to 9 points.]

The Difference Between Pips, Points, and Ticks
The Difference Between Pips, Points, and Ticks
  • www.investopedia.com
Point, tick, and pip are terms used by traders to describe price changes in the financial markets. While traders and analysts use all three terms in a similar manner, each is unique in the degree of change it signifies and how it is used in the markets. A point represents the smallest possible price change on the left side of a decimal point...
 
A PIP is not a Point.
          What is a TICK? - MQL4 programming forum 

   double ATR_IN_POINTS    =  ATR * MathPow(10,Digits - 0);
   double ATR_IN_PIPS      =  ATR * MathPow(10,Digits - 1);  
This code assumes a 3/5 digit broker. Don't assume. Using Point means code breaks on 4 digit brokers, exotics (e.g. USDZAR where spread is over 500 points,) and metals. Compute what a PIP is and use it, not points.
          How to manage JPY pairs with parameters? - MQL4 programming forum
          Slippage defined in index points - Currency Pairs - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
 
William Roeder:
A PIP is not a Point.
          What is a TICK? - MQL4 programming forum

This code assumes a 3/5 digit broker. Don't assume. Using Point means code breaks on 4 digit brokers, exotics (e.g. USDZAR where spread is over 500 points,) and metals. Compute what a PIP is and use it, not points.
          How to manage JPY pairs with parameters? - MQL4 programming forum
          Slippage defined in index points - Currency Pairs - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum

Thanks Master  William & the others ... I study your code today & the  WHRea_mq4 seems  advanced to me.

I want to make it simple first ...Lets say I will only work with 5 digit broker & Only major pairs :)

1. below is my code for calculation lotsize based on risk 3% of equity & the SL of 50% of ADR... please check it out & correct me if im wrong.

2. still confused a bit : The SL of your code is (OrderOpenPrice() - OrderClosePrice())*DIR must be in number of Pips? isnt it:)

#property strict
/*
In code: Risk depends on your initial stop loss, lot size, and the value of the pair.
You place the stop where it needs to be - where the reason for the trade is no longer valid. E.g. trading a support bounce the stop goes below the support.
Account Balance * percent/100 = RISK = OrderLots * (|OrderOpenPrice - OrderStopLoss| * DeltaPerLot + CommissionPerLot) (Note OOP-OSL includes the SPREAD, and DeltaPerLot is usually around $10/pip but it takes account of the exchange rates of the pair vs. your account currency.)
Do NOT use TickValue by itself - DeltaPerLot and verify that MODE_TICKVALUE is returning a value in your deposit currency, as promised by the documentation, or whether it is returning a value in the instrument's base currency (EUR, in this case).
          MODE_TICKVALUE is not reliable on non-fx instruments with many brokers.
You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.
You must also check FreeMargin to avoid stop out
Most pairs are worth about $10 per PIP. A $5 risk with a (very small) 5 PIP SL is $5/$10/5=0.1 Lots maximum.
Use a GUI EA like mine (for MT4): Indicators: 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' Forum - Page 6

*/

double Risk          =  3.0; // Risk 3%
double adrSL_percent =  50;  // SL 50% ADR(14)
int    ADRPeriod     =  14;
double point, pip, lotsize;
//---
void OnTick()
  {  
      if(!is5DigitBorker()) return; // Lets say I only work with 5 digit Broker
      else{ point = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_POINT);
            pip   = point*10;}
      //
      double   adrSL_inPips   = (adrSL_percent/100)*iATR(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,ADRPeriod,1)/pip;  
      double   equity         =  AccountEquity();
      //AccountBalance * Percent/100 = RISK = (OrderOpenPrice() - OrderClosePrice())*DIR * OrderLots() * DeltaValuePerLot() //
      lotsize  = NormalizeLots ((equity*Risk/100)/(adrSL_inPips*DeltaValuePerLot()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool is5DigitBorker ()
{
if (Digits == 5 || Digits == 3)  {return(true);}
else                             {Print(" not  five (5) digit brokers " + Symbol()); return(false);}
}
//---
double  DeltaValuePerLot(string pair=""){
    if (pair == "") pair = Symbol();
    return(  MarketInfo(pair, MODE_TICKVALUE)
           / MarketInfo(pair, MODE_TICKSIZE) );
}
//---
double NormalizeLots(double lots, string pair=""){
    if (pair == "") pair   = Symbol();
    double  lotStep        = MarketInfo(pair, MODE_LOTSTEP);
            lots           = MathRound(lots/lotStep ) * lotStep ;
    //
    double minlot = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT);
    double maxlot = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT);
    if (lots < minlot) lots   = minlot;   
    if (lots > maxlot) lots   = maxlot;
    //---
return(lots);
}

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