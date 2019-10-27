Is it possible to deduct a user's rating?

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Is it possible to deduct a user's rating?

Because my rating was more than 17000 a few days ago, and now it's about 15000.


 
Seyedfazel Hosseini:

Is it possible to deduct a user's rating?

Because my rating was more than 17000 a few days ago, and now it's about 15000.


There is a similar thread here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/325140

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