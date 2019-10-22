Signal - Connecting to Signal Server
Signal was working fine for the first couple weeks.
Now it can't seem to connect...
I've tried restarting mt4, reinstalling mt4, logging in/out. same issue.
I still have 8 more days before I have to renew my subscription.
yes, I'm using a VPS provided by my broker.
Anyone know a fix?
If everything is done as described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 then check your VPS.
If everything is done as described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 then check your VPS.
VPS is fine as I have another mt4 terminal running a different signal that is working
VPS is fine as I have another mt4 terminal running a different signal that is working
Are you sure that the signal is still connected and working with MQL5.com?
Sometimes signals providers disconnect their signal in order to pass through high drawdown periods and then they re-connect their signal, something very unethical of course.
Have you checked with your signal provider?
Are you sure that the signal is still connected and working with MQL5.com?
Sometimes signals providers disconnect their signal in order to pass through high drawdown periods and then they re-connect their signal, something very unethical of course.
Have you checked with your signal provider?
That's a good point. But yes, I have check as there is a group chat for people that are subscribed. Everyone else's signals are working fine
That's a good point. But yes, I have check as there is a group chat for people that are subscribed. Everyone else's signals are working fine
If the signal works fine for every other subscriber, we can conclude that the MQL5 signal copying system works well and the problem comes from your broker/VPS side.
I would advise you to check that end.
If the signal works fine for every other subscriber, we can conclude that the MQL5 signal copying system works well and the problem comes from your broker/VPS side.
I would advise you to check that end.
I will check it out. It just doesnt make sense that a different signal I'm using on the same vps and same broker (just different terminal) is working perfectly fine
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Signal was working fine for the first couple weeks.
Now it can't seem to connect...
I've tried restarting mt4, reinstalling mt4, logging in/out. same issue.
I still have 8 more days before I have to renew my subscription.
yes, I'm using a VPS provided by my broker.
Anyone know a fix?