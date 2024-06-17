Experts: ROC

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ROC:

"ROC" EA Trades with "ROC" indicator, has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

ROC

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 

Recomend pair? and time frame M5 H4 ?

Thanks

 
CANDIDO SOARES:

Recomend pair? and time frame M5 H4 ?

Thanks

Hello

Please read the description on the EAs page:

"ROC" EA Trades with "ROC" indicator, has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

 
 Any .set files available? 
 
Dragonslayer78:
 Any .set files available? 

Hello

No set files you need to set the values that you see on the EAs page and perform back test.

[Deleted]  

This could be a good EA if you tested using tick data. So far the EA DD is not acceptable when you test with tick data. The DD is very high. I recommend you find other parameters and test it only on live account using tick data not open price only. Look below the DD 


 

Hello

1.You should read the description on the EAs page: "This EA trades only with the price of open candle!"

that means that all of this EAs functions work with the open price of a candle!

2.What is this graph ? with what kind of EA did you get it ?

3.It is very bed thing if you lie to me and tell me that you performed back test and get this result because if you have got this result from "ROC" EA it is only from random data.

4.It is worse if you don't lie to me because you have a video that tells you how to perform back test there is no reason for you to send me this kind of graph ,it is an embarrassment for you!

5.It is wrong to work with an EA that explicitly controls bar opening with every tick data.

6.look at the real back test with every tick data:

roc

7.You should read the description on "CodeBase" page:"It is recommended to test and optimize Expert Advisors in the Strategy tester"

8.You should not get conclusions from random data.

9.If you decide to work with every tick data despite everything you can , but you need to perform a proper testing:How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD

10.Back testing with every tick data is probably more  accurate ,but here you have an EA that explicitly controls bar opening ,you can choose the method that you want to work with,but again perform proper back testing.


 

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Automated-Trading:

ROC:

Author: Aharon Tzadik

Good Day. Does this EA works on live account? How to activate this EA on live account?
 
enate888 #:
Good Day. Does this EA works on live account? How to activate this EA on live account?

After you've optimized the EA and run the EA for six months on demo account!!! and you see that you have nice profit then you open a real account and click on "Aouto Trading" that is on the "Meta Trader 4" platform toolbar

You need to do all the steps that you see above so you will not lose all your money tomorrow.

Have a nice day! :)

PERFORM BACK TEST MT4 AND UPLOAD THE EA BEST RESULT ON CHART
PERFORM BACK TEST MT4 AND UPLOAD THE EA BEST RESULT ON CHART
  • 2018.12.29
  • www.youtube.com
HOW TO PERFORM BACK TEST MT4 AND UPLOAD THE EA BEST RESULT ON THE CHART
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