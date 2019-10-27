Windows is 192 dpi (5K Monitor) but MetaTrader is still 96 dpi
MetaQuotes, this is your topic:
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/win32/hidpi/high-dpi-desktop-application-development-on-windows
- 2018.05.31
- mcleanbyron
- docs.microsoft.com
Personally I have no idea what the problem is, but maybe you will be interested to know that according to Metaquotes CE0, there is no problem on MT5 side.
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Using MT5 on a 4K resolution monitor
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.10.22 14:28
Instead of manually changing the system fonts, use the standard global scalability feature.
Only in this mode will everything be decent for you. Otherwise, everything will skew as in your screenshot.
You want to keep high resolution, leaving 100% of the system scale and rigidly redefining system fonts. Thus, directly mislead
other programs.
We ourselves have been working in HiDPI modes for a long time and everything is fine with us. MetaTrader 5 normally supports HiDPI.
Personally I have no idea what the problem is, but maybe you will be interested to know that according to Metaquotes CE0, there is no problem on MT5 side.
Its not a real problem or bug, but it can be solved by MQ, by overriding/forcing the standard-settings as mentioned in the article, as far as I understood this. It happens not, when you connect using a Windows client to a Windows server, but when you connect another client as Windows. It has nothing to do with scaling settings, which you can see already in my result: Top level window is perfect, but sub-level is poor. And this is about GDI / Mixed Mode DPI scaling.
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Hi,
I use VPS systems, several providers, and can connect them using Microsoft RDP or Jump Desktop from my local iMac at a resolution of 192 dpi. Right click on the desktop confirms the resolution of 5120x2880.
The issue is, that all elements of Windows are displayed correctly with high resolution, but MetaTrader is not, no matter if its MT4 or MT5 and no matter which build. Please see yourself, it's recognizable:
As one can see, the Title of the MT-main-window is clear, but the elements of MT are at 1/2 resolution only, and of course all the rest of MetaTrader as well. What´s up here?
When I use Parallels Desktop on my iMac with the same resolution, it works. But it´s weird anyway, that the resolution is set by Windows and MetaTrader doesn´t use it!?
Thx in advance