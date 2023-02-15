else if styler in new update
Yeah that's a "feature".
You can try an other style, nothing else.
Yeah that's a "feature".
You can try an other style, nothing else.
How can I do so?
How can I change this new "feature" to the previous style?
How can I do so?
How can I change this new "feature" to the previous style?
Tools/Options/Styler and click to open the drop down list in "Style"
Not sure which one (if any) is the same as the original.
Tools/Options/Styler and click to open the drop down list in "Style"
Not sure which one (if any) is the same as the original.
Thank you very much for your kind guidance,
You did it great;
I found the three following style as the best so that they won't make any mess the "ELSE IF" statement:
- Allman
- Whitesmith
- VTK
Tools/Options/Styler and click to open the drop down list in "Style"
Not sure which one (if any) is the same as the original.
No one is the same as the original. Some are close, but as usual Metaquotes forced us to change our pratice without any valid reason.
The "Metaquotes" style is now just ridiculous.
No one is the same as the original. Some are close, but as usual Metaquotes forced us to change our pratice without any valid reason.
The "Metaquotes" style is now just ridiculous.
Hi Alain, do you recommend any other style that you prefer using besides the default MetaQuotes style?
I am trying the different stylers testing the various options. Thank you.
Hi Alain, do you recommend any other style that you prefer using besides the default MetaQuotes style?
I am trying the different stylers testing the various options. Thank you.
I don't really have something to recommand, it's personal coder's choice.
If the code is to be shared then it's better to use some of the standard styles provided. You can do it just before publishing and still continue to use your own privately.
I don't really have something to recommand, it's personal coder's choice.
If the code is to be shared then it's better to use some of the standard styles provided. You can do it just before publishing and still continue to use your own privately.
Thanks for your reply Alain, I'll keep checking until I find one better than the default style.
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Hi friends,
Today I was going to update my code and when I used the styler feature in MQL4, I suddenly understood that with the new update, using the styler feature causes some undesirable changes with the ELSE IF structure.
I want to have the previous structure of the ELSE IF not the new one.
I also attached the screen shot of my problem and appreciate any help.
Thanking in advance
Old structure:
New structure: