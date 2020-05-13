how to make indicator to repaint?

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Hi

I trying make indicator to repaint previous results.
I succeeded to change only future result but not the past.
Every number is separately indicator value by time.
When input_2 show result, every sequentialy by type value of input_1 should change.

Is it possible?
Where I can find info or example abaut this.

thanks

 

You mean refresh and not repaint.

Fix your code.

 
Hi all
slightly different issue:
I made an indicator that marks the first bar where the color of the new event reaches.
Is it possible the same indicator to mark all the bars between this mark and the signal for a new event?
How to do it?
int number = //counting sequential bar by color;

if
(new_condition[current] != EMPTY_VALUE)

BUFFER[current + number] = //;
new_condition


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