"PnL.Arch" in Account History

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Hello all,

A couple weeks ago, all was ok with EA account history, but recently, I noticed a number of anomalies(?)  (see image below):

A. History from 2018.01.12 to 2018.09.04 missing. It was there a couple weeks back.
B. A "PnL.Arch..." appears that seemed to have been placed manually. But I never placed any trades manually on this account and on this EA. Its a fully automated EA.
C. Further down the history lines, between 2018.11.30 and 2018.12.04 appears another "PnL.Arch..." dated 2018.06.01!!
D. Again, "Placed manually". By who?? I never placed anything manual on this account.
E. Deposit 137404.60 appears on the account balance. I never made any deposit except the initial deposit to this account.

Could anyone kindly explain what has happened to this account history? Any idea on how to recover the full account history 

Many thanks in advance.

 

Maybe you can ask your broker?

I didn't know it was possible to deposit to a demo account apart from the initial balance.

 
Keith Watford:

Maybe you can ask your broker?

I didn't know it was possible to deposit to a demo account apart from the initial balance.

Yes Keith, some brokers have this option.

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