"PnL.Arch" in Account History
Maybe you can ask your broker?
I didn't know it was possible to deposit to a demo account apart from the initial balance.
Keith Watford:
Maybe you can ask your broker?
I didn't know it was possible to deposit to a demo account apart from the initial balance.
Yes Keith, some brokers have this option.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello all,
A couple weeks ago, all was ok with EA account history, but recently, I noticed a number of anomalies(?) (see image below):
Could anyone kindly explain what has happened to this account history? Any idea on how to recover the full account history
Many thanks in advance.